Father, son identified by Boscobel Police in apparent murder-suicide
Police believe alcohol was a factor, but they do not know the motive behind the incident.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
2023 Cellcom Green Bay Marathon is Sunday. Here's what you need to know
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 21, 2023 at 4:08 AM
As of Thursday, about 2,700 people registered for all events, which includes the marathon, half marathon, marathon relay, half marathon relay and 5K.
-
See photos from Resch Expo's first MeatFest
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 21, 2023 at 1:48 AM
Warning: These photos from the Resch Expo's first MeatFest may make you hungry.
-
Investigators say man who killed Wisconsin officers in roadside shootout had a history of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 20, 2023 at 9:52 PM
Investigators say the man who killed two police officers was struggling with a divorce and didn't like getting "pushed around" by police.
-
Lawmaker accuses Senate leader of 'squashing debate' on bill to loosen Wisconsin's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 20, 2023 at 6:57 PM
The Senate president assigned the abortion bill to a committee where it's likely to languish without a hearing.
-
A juvenile was arrested on suspicion of arson to a building at a De Pere park
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 20, 2023 at 5:59 PM
A juvenile has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a structure fire at Southwest Park in De Pere.
-
Democrat Kristin Lyerly weighs 2024 run against Green Bay Republican U.S. Rep. Mike...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2023 at 11:09 PM
If Lyerly runs it would raise the stakes for Gallagher — as well as Republicans trying to entice a top-tier candidate to challenge Sen. Tammy Baldwin.
-
Pregnant and postpartum women in Wisconsin don't get enough mental health care. Here's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 19, 2023 at 7:27 PM
The key is that new mothers shouldn't bear the burden of mental health challenges alone.
-
Republicans approve historic $125 million investment in 'forever chemical' clean up in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2023 at 7:16 PM
Republicans on the Legislature's powerful budget committee Thursday night announced a historic investment in finding and cleaning up PFAS contamination
-
Another low unemployment rate record for Wisconsin
by WRN Contributor on May 19, 2023 at 5:32 PM
Wisconsin has hit another record low for unemployment. The state’s latest jobs report from the Department of Workforce Development shows a drop of a tenth of a point in the unemployment rate in April, bringing the number to 2.4 percent. […]
