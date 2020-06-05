Father of Kaukauna children found dead in February arrested on suspicion of homicide in their deaths
The Kaukauna Police Department has forwarded charges of two counts of first degree intentional homicide against Mathew Beyer of Manitowoc to the Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office, according to Kaukauna police.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Juneau County Fatal Crash
by WRJC WebMaster on June 5, 2020 at 2:28 PM
On June 4, 2020 at 11:53 pm the Juneau County Communications Center was notified of a motor vehicle crash on STH 33 near Bass Rd. in the Township of Wonewoc. Initial investigation shows a westbound pick-up truck attempted to pass two tractor […]
Vernon County Rollover Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on June 5, 2020 at 2:27 PM
Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears reports: a single vehicle rollover accident on Thursday June 4th at approximately 6:36pm. The accident occurred on US Highway 14 just west of the City of Westby. Allison Beagle from Winona, MN was traveling east […]
Defying predictions of historic losses, economy gains 2.5M jobs and unemployment eases to...
by USA TODAY on June 5, 2020 at 2:20 PM
The U.S. economy added 2.5M jobs in May as the U.S. economy reopened businesses shuttered by the coronavirus pandemic. 8 million job losses were forecast.
Wausau police say he's a hate crime victim. He says he's been called n-word 'my whole...
by Wausau Daily Herald on June 5, 2020 at 1:51 PM
Police say Joseph Murphy was attacked because he's black. Local people of color say they live with hate and discrimination every day.
Conservative group plans rally opposite Black Lives Matter in Stevens Point
by Raymond Neupert on June 5, 2020 at 1:01 PM
A conservative rally is being planned in central Wisconsin in opposition to a scheduled Black Lives Matter protest. A group called ‘Meeting of the Patriots’ will be holding a rally in a public park in Stevens Point about a half mile away […]
World Dairy Expo Decides to Cancel
on June 5, 2020 at 11:53 AM
Wisconsin's largest agricultural gathering of the year is a no go for 2020.
Landmark Services Co-op Names Summer Interns
on June 5, 2020 at 11:53 AM
The Cottage Grove-based Landmark Services Cooperative has hired 11 summer interns for 2020.
MOSES Holding Virtual Field Days on Organic Production
on June 5, 2020 at 11:53 AM
The Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service is still holding its annual on-farm organic field days this year, but the method of attending will be a bit different.
