Father and son arrested in Vernon County gun incident reported as shooting, authorities say
A father and son were charged in Vernon County in an incident involving a gun on Saturday that initially was reported as a shooting.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
City Of Mauston Meetings
by WRJC WebMaster on September 8, 2023 at 4:09 PM
Local Prep Scores from Thursday September 9th
by WRJC WebMaster on September 8, 2023 at 4:07 PM
FELONY BAIL JUMPING ARREST in Vernon County
by WRJC WebMaster on September 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM
Father Allegedly Struck in Head by Son with a Gun in Vernon County
by WRJC WebMaster on September 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM
Mile Bluff Foundation offers FREE Older Adult Mental Health First Aid Training
by WRJC WebMaster on September 8, 2023 at 4:04 PM
Evers says he’ll veto Republican tax cut
by Bob Hague on September 7, 2023 at 5:41 PM
Wisconsin’s Democratic governor will reject a Republican tax cut proposal if it reaches his desk. Governor Tony Evers posted Wednesday on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, calling the $2.9 billion tax cut that Republicans in […]
Elroy Woman Injured in Motorcycle Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on September 7, 2023 at 4:13 PM
Amy Bernards Provides Botox Treatments in Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on September 7, 2023 at 4:11 PM
Wisconsin Democrats launch effort to support Protasiewicz amid recall talk
by Bob Hague on September 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM
With Republicans at the Capitol threatening to impeach state Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz, Democrats are getting out to support her. “Volunteers with the Democratic Party of Wisconsin will be knocking on doors in Republican state […]
