Father and daughter found dead in Fond du Lac County

A father and his daughter were found dead inside a home in the Fond du Lac County Town of Empire Friday morning. A home healthcare worker called 911 after finding her client dead inside the residence. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Captain Ryan Waldschmidt says when emergency personnel responded they actually found two bodies in […]

Source: WRN.com

