Fatal Pedestrian Accident in Adams County

At 5:14 P.M. on Monday, October 5, 2020, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a truck at 903 3rd Avenue in the Adams County Town of Colburn.

The investigation revealed that a female victim, who was working at that location, walked in front of a truck which had been in the process of unloading potatoes. The driver did not see the victim and proceeded to drive away and struck her.

The victim was identified as Lavina Pumphrey (80) from Arkdale was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Waushara Ambulance, Town of Rome Police Department, and the Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No additional information is being released at this time.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.