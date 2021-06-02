Fatal Motorcycle Accident in Vernon County

A fatal motorcycle accident occurred on County Road O to the north of State Highway 56 in the Town of Harmony. A motorcycle operated by a Nicholas Miller, age 40 of Viroqua, WI was traveling south on County Road O when he left the roadway and struck an electrical pole.

The accident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office and the Vernon County Coroner’s office.

Source: WRJC.com







