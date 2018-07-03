Fatal Crash on Hwy 82 Overgaard Rd Intersection in Juneau County  

On today’s date, at 4:41 am, the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office received a report of two vehicle accident at the intersection of Overgaard Road and State Hwy. 82. Initial investigation revealed both vehicles were heading eastbound on Hwy 82. At the intersection of Overgaard Road, the lead vehicle turned onto Overgaard Road in an attempt to do a U-turn and head back westbound on Hwy 82. The vehicle entered the path of a large eastbound straight truck resulting in the truck striking the driver’s side of the vehicle. The operator of the vehicle attempting the U-turn, a 52 year old male from Elroy, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Juneau County Coroner. The name of the deceased is not being released at this time pending notification of family. The driver of the truck, Ken Gymrek, (age 45 of Elroy), was not injured.

The Elroy Fire Department, Elroy Ambulance, and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted with the accident.

The incident remains under investigation by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and Juneau County Coroner’s Office.

Source: WRJC.com

