Fatal car crash on Highway 29 at Hickory Rd.
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis — On Saturday, at approximately 11:39 am, the Shawano County Sheriff’s Deputy reported a motorcycle versus automobile crash on Hwy 29 at Hickory Rd, in the Town of Richmond. The Shawano Couny Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Shawano Fire Department, Shawano Ambulance Service, and the Wisconsin State Patrol. The Rider, and lone occupant, of the motorcycle was transported to Thedacare Shawano, where he succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash. This i…
Source: WAOW.com
