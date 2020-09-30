Fatal Accident Occurs on State HWY131 in Monroe County

A rural Tomah woman has died in a two-vehicle traffic crash at the intersection of State Highway 131 and County Hwy A in the Township of Wilton.

On 9/29/20 at about 10:40 AM Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of two-vehicle crash involving a car and a semi with 2 people being trapped in the vehicle.

The initial investigation indicated that a 2002 Dodge Neon driven by Wade Streeter, of rural Tomah was east bound on County A. While crossing the intersection of Hwy 131, a 2016 Freightliner being driven southbound by Michael McCormick of Blue River, struck Streeter’s vehicle, causing Streeter’s vehicle to overturn. Streeter and 2 passengers sustained life threatening injuries in the crash. 49-year-old Ida Yoder, a 3rd passenger in Streeter’s vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Due to the nature of the injuries sustained in the crash, 2 medical helicopters responded to the scene for transport.

Part of the roadway was closed for approximately 5 hours while the scene was being processed.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Police, GundersenAir, MedFlight, Wilton Ambulance, Tomah Ambulance, Sparta Ambulance, Wilton Fire Department, Tomah Rescue Techs, Monroe County Medical Examiner, Monroe County Emergency Management and the Monroe County Highway Department.

This incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Source: WRJC.com







