Fatal Accident Occurs on State HWY131 in Monroe County
A rural Tomah woman has died in a two-vehicle traffic crash at the intersection of State Highway 131 and County Hwy A in the Township of Wilton.
On 9/29/20 at about 10:40 AM Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of two-vehicle crash involving a car and a semi with 2 people being trapped in the vehicle.
The initial investigation indicated that a 2002 Dodge Neon driven by Wade Streeter, of rural Tomah was east bound on County A. While crossing the intersection of Hwy 131, a 2016 Freightliner being driven southbound by Michael McCormick of Blue River, struck Streeter’s vehicle, causing Streeter’s vehicle to overturn. Streeter and 2 passengers sustained life threatening injuries in the crash. 49-year-old Ida Yoder, a 3rd passenger in Streeter’s vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Due to the nature of the injuries sustained in the crash, 2 medical helicopters responded to the scene for transport.
Part of the roadway was closed for approximately 5 hours while the scene was being processed.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Police, GundersenAir, MedFlight, Wilton Ambulance, Tomah Ambulance, Sparta Ambulance, Wilton Fire Department, Tomah Rescue Techs, Monroe County Medical Examiner, Monroe County Emergency Management and the Monroe County Highway Department.
This incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Source: WRJC.com
Appeals court delivers second blow to Republicans in Wisconsin voting case
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 30, 2020 at 6:46 PM
Republicans sought Wednesday to kick a lawsuit over Wisconsin's voting laws to the state Supreme Court, a day after a federal appeals ruled against them.
Wonewoc Man Treated & Released after One Vehicle Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on September 30, 2020 at 6:43 PM
Baraboo Man Charged in Choking Death of 9-Year-Old Boy
by WRJC WebMaster on September 30, 2020 at 6:43 PM
Some hospitals forced to wait-list or transfer patients as Wisconsin's coronavirus surge...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 30, 2020 at 6:30 PM
Hospitals have been especially overwhelmed in Green Bay, Wausau and the Fox Valley, which are among the state's latest COVID-19 hotspots.
With COVID-19 cases spiking in Brown County, local officials call for caution ahead of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 30, 2020 at 6:13 PM
The warnings come over a month after someone who contracted the virus attended a Trump rally in Oshkosh.
Your guide to the election in the Green Bay area
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 30, 2020 at 6:12 PM
A look at each contested race in the Green Bay area, with candidate Q&As and information about the election.
Biden campaign ramps up messaging on health care with Supreme Court vote looming
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 30, 2020 at 5:52 PM
Former Vice President Joe Biden is hosting a series of campaign events this week focused on the future of the Affordable Care Act.
Fall colors: Don't ignore Kewaunee County when it comes to scenic drives and hikes
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 30, 2020 at 5:52 PM
Kewaunee County may not have the reputation nearby areas do for fall color viewing, but a Rustic Road and the Lake Michigan shore offer opportunities.
