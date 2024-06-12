Fatal Accident in Monroe County Involves Dump Truck
On June 11, 2024 just before 3:30pm the Monroe County Communications Center was informed of a crash on State Highway 21 near Flagpole Rd in the Town of Greenfield. It was reported that the crash involved a dump truck and a passenger vehicle. As a result of the crash the driver of the vehicle died and the dump truck caught fire.
During the initial investigation it was determined that a 2023 Hyundai Sonata was traveling east on Highway 21 when it crossed the center line and collided with a 2020 Kenworth dump truck that was traveling west. The driver of the Sonata was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the dump truck was not injured. The names of the drivers are not being released at this time.
Highway 21 was closed for approximately 7 hours to allow for investigation of the scene, removal of the vehicles involved and cleanup of the scene.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Oakdale Fire Department, Tomah Fire Department, Tomah Ambulance, Tomah Area Medical Responders, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, PER Towing, Arnolds Towing and the Monroe County Highway Department.
The crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.
Source: WRJC.com
