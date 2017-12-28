Fatal Accident in Juneau County
On Thursday, December 28, 2017, at 6:27 a.m., the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office received a report of two vehicle accident on State Hwy 82 on the Wisconsin River Bridge at the Adams – Juneau County Line. There was complete road blockage and traffic had to be re-routed for several hours. Initial investigation shows a westbound four-door sedan, driven by a thirty-one year old Minnesota man, crossed the centerline and struck an eastbound pick-up driven by a forty-six year old Mauston man. The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene by the Juneau County Coroner. The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, Juneau County Coroner’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.
Source: WRJC.com
