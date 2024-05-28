Fatal Accident in Adams County

On Friday May 24, 2024, at approximately 10:01 PM, The Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a call advising of a single motor vehicle crash in the 1500 block of State Highway 13, Township of Preston, Adams County, WI. Initial information to dispatch was a vehicle had gone into some trees and was smoking. The driver was not responsive and was trapped in the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was extricated but was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was identified by Wisconsin driver’s license as Jenny L. Kern, 58, of Adams, WI.

The initial investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling southbound when it left the roadway while negotiating a curve. The vehicle crossed into the northbound lane then struck the east ditch. The vehicle traveled a short distance further where it struck a group of large trees.

This crash remains under investigation and no further information will be released at this time. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Lifestar EMS, the Adams County Fire District, the Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office, and Murray’s Towing.

Source: WRJC.com







