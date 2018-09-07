Farmers State Bank in conjunction with Organic Valley is establishing a Flood disaster recovery fund to be distributed to a local organization for Vernon, Juneau, Richland, Sauk, and Monroe Counties. We have branches located in Hillsboro, Union Center, Wonewoc, La Farge, and Readstown that have all been affected by the flooding.

Farmers State Bank and Organic Valley are each donating to this fund by an initial $1000.00. To contribute to this fund, checks should be made out to “Farmers State Bank Flood Disaster Fund” and can be dropped off at any branch or mailed to: Farmers State Bank, PO Box 405, HIllsboro, WI 54634.

Funds will be distributed to local 501C3 organizations or per the recommendations of the county’s Emergency Management Department.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.