Farmers Face Snow, Cooler Temps While Wrapping Up Harvest
Now that the rain has finally stopped, farmers in the Badger State faced a new set of challenges while trying to get their crops in last week – SNOW! According to the Wisconsin Ag Statistics Service’s weekly crop report, farmers in the southern and eastern parts of the state saw between 3-8 inches of snow by last Thursday afternoon.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
