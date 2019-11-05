Farmers Face Snow, Cooler Temps While Wrapping Up Harvest

Now that the rain has finally stopped, farmers in the Badger State faced a new set of challenges while trying to get their crops in last week – SNOW! According to the Wisconsin Ag Statistics Service’s weekly crop report, farmers in the southern and eastern parts of the state saw between 3-8 inches of snow by last Thursday afternoon.

