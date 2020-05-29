Farmers Can Sign-up for Email Updates on State Ag Assistance
Wisconsin’s interim agriculture secretary says details are still being worked out on how the state plans to distribute the $50 million set aside for producers under the Wisconsin Farm Support Fund.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
-
Abbyland Foods Reports Three COVID Cases Among Staff
on May 29, 2020 at 3:39 AM
Another Wisconsin meat processing company has reported that workers within its facility have been infected with Coronavirus.
-
Four State Dairy Conference to be Held Virtually
on May 29, 2020 at 3:39 AM
Farmers and others in allied industry who have interest in attending the annual Four State Dairy Nutrition and Management Conference can do so online this year.
-
Farmers Can Sign-up for Email Updates on State Ag Assistance
on May 29, 2020 at 3:39 AM
Wisconsin's interim agriculture secretary says details are still being worked out on how the state plans to distribute the $50 million set aside for producers under the Wisconsin Farm Support Fund.
-
Wisconsin State Fair Cancels Plans for 2020
on May 29, 2020 at 3:39 AM
The chairman of the Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis has made the decision to cancel the 2020 Wisconsin State Fair.
-
Wisconsin FFA Halts Sectional, State Speaking Competitions
on May 29, 2020 at 3:39 AM
After two months of contemplation, the Wisconsin FFA board of directors has decided to suspend all state level Leadership Development Events for 2020, which includes speaking contests.
-
'It's a big blow to us': Wisconsin State Fair's small vendors crushed emotionally -- and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2020 at 1:37 AM
Some Wisconsin State Fair vendors and pop-up locations of local restaurants make a half-year's revenue in the fair's 11 days.
-
Autopsies of COVID-19 victims help explain why the illness affects so many organs
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2020 at 1:01 AM
Autopsies revealed that the new coronavirus damages the cells lining blood vessels that distribute blood to our vital organs.
-
Coronavirus update: St. Norbert College plans for students to return to campus in fall
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 29, 2020 at 12:34 AM
Fall classes will begin Aug. 24, but students will not return to campus after Thanksgiving break.
-
The politics of masks: Suddenly, wearing a mask, or not, is part of a cultural clash that...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2020 at 12:12 AM
Gov. Tony Evers is among those trying to take the politics out of wearing a mask as he urges Wisconsinites to help the wider community.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.