Farmers Can Apply for COVID Food Assistance Program Online

The USDA’s Farm Service Agency will now accept applications for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, or CFAP, through an online portal, expanding the options available to producers to apply for this program, which helps offset price

declines and additional marketing costs because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.