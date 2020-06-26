Farmers Can Apply for COVID Food Assistance Program Online
The USDA’s Farm Service Agency will now accept applications for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, or CFAP, through an online portal, expanding the options available to producers to apply for this program, which helps offset price
declines and additional marketing costs because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
Fireworks complaints skyrocket in Green Bay as people emerge from isolation with a boom
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 26, 2020 at 11:30 AM
City police report six times more noise complaints from fireworks than during the same time last year.
Loehrs Named National Holstein Distinguished Young Breeders
on June 26, 2020 at 11:09 AM
A Fond du Lac County dairy farm couple has been recognized as the Distinguished Young Holstein Breeders of the Year by the National Holstein Association.
MOSES Holding Virtual Field Days on Organic Production
on June 26, 2020 at 11:09 AM
The Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service is still holding its annual on-farm organic field days this year, but the method of attending will be a bit different.
National Jersey Heifer Sale to be Held Online Tonight
on June 26, 2020 at 11:09 AM
Jersey Marketing Service is preparing for the 2020 National Heifer Sale, which will be held with online bidding capabilities during the evening of June 26.
WFBF, WBC to Host Live Grilling Video
on June 26, 2020 at 11:09 AM
The Wisconsin Farm Bureau and Wisconsin Beef Council are teaming up to host a live grilling video next week on Facebook.
Trump losing ground to Biden in swing-state Wisconsin, respected polls show
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 26, 2020 at 6:42 AM
Three legitimate, respected polls say Trump has fallen significantly behind Biden in Wisconsin, which he narrowly carried four years ago.
Trump, in stop at Green Bay Austin Straubel airport, tells Hannity that Biden 'can't...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 26, 2020 at 2:26 AM
President Donald Trump recorded a session with Fox News host Sean Hannity before visiting Fincantieri Marinette Marine on Thursday.
Thursday COVID-19 numbers: positive test rate above 4.0% for second day in a row
by bhague@wrn.com on June 26, 2020 at 1:47 AM
The percentage of positive COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin remained above four percent Thursday. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported that 464–or 4.1 percent — of 11,222 new test results were positive. That follows a 4.3 […]
