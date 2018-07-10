Farm Technology Days Kicks-Off in Wood County
Wood County is the place to be this week as thousands of agricultural producers, industry professionals and local consumers head to the 65th Wisconsin Farm Technology Days near Marshfield.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
News At Other State Sites:
- How Apple’s app store changed our world3 hours ago
- Purple Heart reunited with Stevens Point man4 hours ago
- TV crime show to feature 36-year-old Minocqua cold case6 hours ago
- Amazon considering a large Oak Creek distribution center, with over 1,000 full-time jobs9 hours ago
- Gay Pustaver retiring from Money Management Counselors9 hours ago
- Video game activist who watched 'Making a Murderer' seeks to free Steven Avery &...9 hours ago
- Marie Ann Feuerstein11 hours ago
- Farm Technology Days in Marshfield celebrates all that is agriculture11 hours ago
- Special Olympics Door County provides opportunities for local athletes13 hours ago
- Mauston Woman Arrested for Allegedly Throwing Ash Tray at a Juvenile14 hours ago
- Necedah Man Jailed after Allegedly Punching Woman In the Face14 hours ago
- Mauston Man Accused of Throwing Brick Through Car Windshield14 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.