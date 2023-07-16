Farm fields don't just feed us. They store carbon. But a big question is how much

Soil and its potential for storing carbon is gaining attention from farmers, researchers and even Congress. The growing interest comes as the idea of selling carbon credits comes to agriculture. Farmers who use no-till methods to cut down on plowing…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.