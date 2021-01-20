Farm Bureau Wants Wolf Hunt This Winter

Wisconsin’s largest farm organization accuses the Department of Natural Resources of dragging its feet on wolf management. The Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Tyler Wenzlaff says the D-N-R has had months to go through the process and there’s is no reason to delay a hunting season until next winter. Wenzlaff says it’s quite clear in state law that they can hold a wolf hunt yet this winter. The gray wolf was removed from the Endangered Species List in October and officially delisted on January 4th. The D-N-R is planning for a wolf season in the fall of 2021. Wenzlaff says the agency does not need additional time to develop that.

Source: WRJC.com







