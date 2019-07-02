Farm Bureau Marketbasket survey reveals summer cookout bargains

The cost of your summer cookout is less than six-dollars per person. According to the latest Farm Bureau Marketbasket survey the total cost of 14 food items used to host a summer cookout for 10 people totaled 56-dollars and 47-cents. The same survey conducted on the national level came to 56.38. The survey’s menu consists […]

