Fans celebrate Green Bay Packers' 100th birthday at Lambeau Field
The Packers were formed on Aug. 11, 1919. One hundred years later, the Packers have won 13 NFL championships, more than any other team in the league.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Volk Field to Conduct Northern Lightning Exercises August 13th13 hours ago
- Lieutenant Governor Says Campaign Staffer Erroneously Said He Had A Degree1 day ago
- Jordy Nelson retires as a Packer, Willie Nelson performs at Resch Center: Stories you love...2 days ago
- WG&R Express stores to close in Wisconsin Rapids, Stevens Point and Wausau2 days ago
- Wife of missing Diemel brother tells court 'all facts' show Shawano County men a...2 days ago
- Sub-Contractor Blamed For Sun Prairie Explosion Fined $27.5K2 days ago
- Another year of high security costs for Summerfest2 days ago
- Steven Avery again denied an appeal in the murder of Teresa Halbach2 days ago
- Willie Nelson Expected to Perform at Farm Aid, Despite Health3 days ago
- State Lawmakers Urge Rep. Kind to Push for USMCA Vote3 days ago
- WCGA Looking for Entries in Corn Yield Contest3 days ago
- Takeaways lead Packers to exhibition win3 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.