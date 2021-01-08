Family Video Closing Nearly 50 Wisconsin Locations

One of the last places in Wisconsin to rent a D-V-D or taped movie is shutting down its operations. Family Video says it will close 250 of its stores across the U-S. That includes nearly 50 locations in Wisconsin. Each individual store will close when it sells out of its movies, games and other items. Family Video was once the largest video rental store chain in the Midwest. Streaming services and other at-home entertainment options eventually killed its business. The closest Family Video to Juneau County was in Portage.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.