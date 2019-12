Family of murdered Wisconsin brothers file wrongful death lawsuit

Family members of Nicholas and Justin Diemel, the Wisconsin brothers who were killed during a business trip to northwest Missouri, have filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Caldwell County. Garland Nelson Pamela Diemel, the mother of the brothers, and Lisa, Nicholas’ wife, filed the suit against their accused murderer Garland Nelson, as well as his […]

