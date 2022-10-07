Family is a big part of business success at Misty Ridge Orchard in Oneida
How a Supreme Court case about an Idaho couple could affect Wisconsin's wetlands and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM
If the court rules for the Sacketts, swaths of the country's wetlands could lose protections under the Clean Water Act.
Family is a big part of business success at Misty Ridge Orchard in Oneida
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 7, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Steven and Kerrie Gonnering work full time and operate a 25-acre apple orchard.
Large parts of Wisconsin could see a snowier than normal winter, according to...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 7, 2022 at 10:00 AM
The prediction also states that the weather pattern scheme influencing this winter in Wisconsin is "one of the most complicated and dynamic" in recent history.
Judge tosses Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty lawsuit challenging Biden's student...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 6, 2022 at 10:27 PM
The judge said the taxpayers group doesn't have standing, or the grounds to sue.
Menominee tribal officials finally have say over mining projects near Menominee River
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 6, 2022 at 10:24 PM
Michigan Historic Preservation Review Board voted last month to nominate areas near the Menominee River for the National Register of Historic Places.
Madison absentee ballot boxes get a new look — and a message
by Bob Hague on October 6, 2022 at 7:47 PM
Absentee ballot drop boxes in Madison are getting a new look – and a message. “Truth is powerful and will prevail.” The quote from abolitionist Sojourner Truth will emblazon ballot drop boxes in a bold white on black format. […]
Missouri man who killed Shawano County brothers pleads guilty of cattle fraud
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 6, 2022 at 7:30 PM
Garland Nelson, sentenced to life for killing Justin Diemel and Nicholas Diemel, awaits sentencing for mail fraud and illegal firearm possession.
Wisconsin Dells Family Being Threatened Again
by WRJC WebMaster on October 6, 2022 at 7:07 PM
Million Dollar Powerball Ticket Sold in Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on October 6, 2022 at 7:06 PM
