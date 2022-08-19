Families can get free school supplies in Green Bay at these two events beginning Sunday
Two events in Green Bay aim to take some of the financial pressure off families as they get their children ready for the start of the school year.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Families can get free school supplies in Green Bay at these two events beginning Sunday
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 19, 2022 at 7:24 PM
Two events in Green Bay aim to take some of the financial pressure off families as they get their children ready for the start of the school year.
-
Over 250 violent fugitives have been arrested as part of a two-month federal initiative...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 19, 2022 at 5:52 PM
More than 250 violent offenders were arrested across eastern Wisconsin this summer during a two-month initiative called Operation Triple Beam Honey Badger that tracked down wanted fugitives.
-
Tim Michels questions the integrity of the Marquette Law School Poll, says he is actually...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 19, 2022 at 5:13 PM
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels says he trails Evers because "there's a class of people out there that does not talk to pollsters."
-
As in August 2016, Ron Johnson trails his re-election opponent. Here's why the latest...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 19, 2022 at 4:45 PM
There are important differences between 2016 and 2022. Some could work against Ron Johnson this time, and some could work in his favor.
-
Northeast Wisconsin's female leaders are feeling burned out from stress of work, family...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on August 19, 2022 at 4:45 PM
The university's new Institute for Women's Leadership heard from over 800 survey takers, and half say they're "burned out" and many are "overwhelmed."
-
Sen. Ron Johnson says Social Security 'was set up improperly' and would have been better...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 19, 2022 at 4:32 PM
Johnson says funds earmarked for the system would have been better off invested into the stock market, bolstering returns.
-
First day of school in Oconto delayed by construction
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 19, 2022 at 4:07 PM
School will begin later than expected in the Oconto Unified School District.
-
Fact check: Group says Johnson called climate change 'bull----' took $700,000 from oil...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 19, 2022 at 2:26 PM
League of Conservation Voters says GOP U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson "called climate change 'bulls---' during a record heatwave" and "raked in over $700k in fossil fuel cash."
-
Local Prep Football Scores from Thursday 8/18
by WRJC WebMaster on August 19, 2022 at 1:55 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.