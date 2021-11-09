Famiglietti (Battaglia), Ruth Mary Age 87 of Adams County
Ruth Mary (Battaglia) Famiglietti was born on December 18, 1933, to James and Elizabeth (Dietrich) Battaglia in Scranton, PA. She grew up with her siblings, Bill and Betty. Ruth Excelled in school, graduating with honors. She was a member of the Civil Air Patrol.
She met Joe, her childhood sweetheart, in elementary school. Joseph Famiglietti actually proposed to her when she was 14. They finally did marry, after Joe returned from Korea, on August 8, 1951. They bought a home in Clarks Summit, PA, and started their family. They had Lee Joseph and Lynn Ruth. In 1970, they moved to Wisconsin where their second son, Scott James was born.
Ruth was an avid gardener who grew extensive flower and vegetable gardens. She canned and preserved produce to help feed her family.
Ruth had a strong faith in God and was committed to serving the church and the brethren. She was a member of the Worldwide Church of God, and later was a member of United Church of God.
Ruth had a passion for genealogy. She spent many hours researching the family tree and loved learning the connections of her past.
Ruth passed on September 18, 2021, at Gundersen Hospital in Friendship, WI due to complications from Covid. She is survived by two children, Lynn (Bob) Rice of New Lisbon, WI, and Scott (Dawn) Familetti of Friendship, WI. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Jessica (Chad) Zimmerman of Holly Springs, North Carolina; Jason (Sarah) Familetti of Portage, WI; Adam (Cynthia) Rice of Friendship, WI; Hannah (Joshua) Rice of Mauston, WI; Nathan Familetti of Friendship, WI; Elizabeth Familetti of Friendship, WI; and Brody Familetti of Friendship, WI. She is also survived by 8 great-grandchildren, Alexis Zimmerman of Palm Bay, Florida; Mason Zimmerman of Holly Springs, North Carolina; Terrence Holiday of Friendship, WI; Ashlyn Familetti of Portage, WI Ava Scarberry of Mauston, WI; Teagen Rice of Friendship, WI; Joshua Scarberry of Mauston, WI and Trenton Rice of Friendship, WI.
Visitation will be held at the Village of Friendship Town Hall, 507 West Lake Street in Friendship, WI on Sunday, November 14 from 11 to 5.
visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.
Source: WRJC.com
