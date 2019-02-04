False Name Leads to the Arrest of 22 Year Old Mauston Man

A Mauston man is facing charges of Felony Bail Jumping and Obstructing an Officer after giving authorities a false name on January 26th. Authorities noticed a car traveling at a high rate of speed on McEvoy Street. The officer conducted a traffic stop on a man later identified as 22 year old Gunnar Tempest. Tempest gave authorities a false name of a person who did look similar to him. The officer however did not believe the man and noted differences in tattoos from the false name Tempest had gave him. Tempest was taken to the Juneau County Jail where he was properly identified. Tempest said he didn’t want to go to jail because of a revoked license being the reason he used the false name.

Source: WRJC.com





