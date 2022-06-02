Falling tree kills 2 people from Minnesota camping in Price County
The Minnesota couple were camping along the Flambeau River’s north fork when a wind gust appeared to cause the tree to fall.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Green Bay man dies in northern Oconto County crash
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 2, 2022 at 6:25 PM
The victim was ejected from his vehicle, according to the sheriff's office
-
Dane County judge rules Zuckerberg elections funding was not illegal
by Raymond Neupert on June 2, 2022 at 5:38 PM
A Dane County judge has tossed out a lawsuit which alleged that private grants used to assist with the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin constituted bribery. Judge Stephen Ehlke said that claims made against the Center for Tech and Civic Life […]
-
UW-Madison's generational burden: For 50 years, Black student enrollment has barely budged
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2022 at 4:59 PM
Across generations, UW-Madison students have fought for more Black representation. The university has failed to significantly move on the biggest marker: enrollment.
-
Taylor Schabusiness to stand trial in the February killing, decapitation of a Green Bay...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 2, 2022 at 4:22 PM
A Green Bay detective testified in court Thursday he was called to a west-side home after the victim's mom found her son's head in a plastic bucket.
-
-
WIAA REGIONAL FINAL BASEBALL SCORES FROM JUNE 1st
by WRJC WebMaster on June 2, 2022 at 3:13 PM
-
A Kewaunee County supervisor is challenging Kitchens in the Assembly Republican primary
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 2, 2022 at 1:43 PM
Milt Swagel, in his second term on the county board, is running against the four-term incumbent in Kitchens' first primary since he was first elected
-
Five questions: How a Bellin, Gundersen health care system merger would affect patients,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 2, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Here are answers to common questions about the potential merger between Green Bay-based Bellin Health and La Crosse-based Gundersen Health System.
-
These are the 6 best Wisconsin music festivals this summer, from Summerfest to T-Pain's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Whether you want bluegrass or hard rock, or want to see as much music as possible without paying a penny, Wisconsin has a summer festival for you.
