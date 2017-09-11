Falk, Dorothea Eileene Graham, age 89, formerly of Adams County
Dorothea Eileene Graham Falk, age 89, of Murray, Kentucky (formerly of Preston Township, Adams County) died Sunday morning September 10, 2017.
Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 17, 2017 at the Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church in Arkdale, Wisconsin. Pastor Terri Skildum will officiate. Interment will be at the Cottonville Cemetery, Town of Preston, Adams County, Wisconsin.
Visitation will be 1:30 p.m. until the time of service on Sunday at Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church.
Dorothea was born October 30, 1927 in Strongs Prairie, Wisconsin to William Willing and Dorothea Lelia Harriet (Henriksen) Graham. She was one of four daughters and two sons. Dorothea attended Sweet School and graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1946. She then attended Stevens Point Normal School.
She married Conrad J. Falk on July 19, 1947 at Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church.
Dorothea worked at Grignano’s Friendship Café, Stub’s Hardware, and as a teacher’s aide at Pineland Elementary, Grand Marsh Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, and De George Elementary schools.
Dorothea was an active member of Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church for many years. She was in the Ladies Aide and taught VBS, Sunday School, and Confirmation.
Dorothea enjoyed playing cards, sewing, baking bread, 4H with her children, and Homemakers for over 50 years. She was Adams County Homemaker of the year in 1979.
Memorials may be directed to Diabetes Foundation, the Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church and the personal family foundation.
Dorothea was preceded in death by her parents: William Willing and Dorothea Lelia Harriet (Henriksen) Graham; husband, Conrad J. Falk; brother, William Edward (Bill) Graham; brother-in-law, Dennis B. Gorder, brother, Robert E. (Mary Ann) Graham; grandson, Jeremiah Falk; and daughter-in-law, Teresa (nee Massen) Falk.
Survivors:
Daughter: Karen (Dennis) Sprowls of Earlville, Illinois
Son: Henry (Kayln) Falk of Bryan, Ohio
Son: Conrad (Mary) Falk Jr. of Berlin, Wisconsin
Daughter: Brenda (Robert) Volp of Murray, Kentucky
Son: Rick (Miriam) Falk of Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Son: Colin (Kaoru) Falk of Snoqualmie, Washington
Grandchild: Patrick,
Grandchild: Erin
Grandchild: Jason (Kyoko)
Grandchild: Amy
Grandchild: Travis (Erika)
Grandchild: Rachelle
Grandchild: David (Michelle)
Grandchild: Scott (Courtney)
Grandchild: Sara (Bryan)
Grandchild: Michael
Grandchild: Anna
Grandchild: Alissa (Marco)
Grandchild: Dylan
Grandchild: Breanna (Enrique)
Grandchild: Chess (Carmean)
Grandchild: Andrew
Grandchild: Elizabeth
Grandchild: Susan
Grandchild: Justin
Grandchild: Chelsea
Step-Grandchild: Lori (Brian)
Step-Grandchild: Kim (Wes)
Step-Grandchild: Jill
Sister-in-law: Lucille Graham of Arkdale, Wisconsin
Sister: Phyllis Hazelwood of Sauk City, Wisconsin
Sister: Audrey Gorder of Necedah, Wisconsin
Sister: Mary Ann (Anthony) Kojis of Boise, Idaho
Great-Grandchildren: 27
Step-Great-Grandchildren: 9
God-child: Pamela Gorder
God-child: Whitney Gorder
several nieces and nephews
The family thanks all those who continued to visit and send cards, and a special thank you to Bob and Brenda for their loving care they provided mom.
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.
