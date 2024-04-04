Falk, Dennis Aruthur Age 84 of Adams County

On March 30th 2024 DENNIS ARTHUR FALK, a beloved Husband, father, grandfather and friend passed away peacefully in his home among loved ones and friends. He was 84 years young, always a child at heart.

Dennis was born to Joseph (Arthur) Falk and Ethel Mae Simpson June 18, 1939 in Andrew County, Missouri. As a young child his family moved to Aurora, Illinois. Returning every summer to work on family farms in Missouri. His Mother would have loved for him to become a priest, but that was not in his cards, with his thirst for knowledge, adventure, and an affinity for work ethic. He met his wife, Peggy Hansen while ice skating when they were young adults, what a lifetime they’ve created! He married young and had 5 children.

They lived first in Aurora, IL. Dennis worked for Burlington Northern Railroad as an electrician. He went to work for General Mills for 2 years in maintenance and then was hired on with Johnson Controls as a pneumatic and electronic technician. After moving the family to Wisconsin he was employed with Castle Rock Container as head of maintenance. During this time, Dennis and Peggy owned Four Seasons Café, where the whole family worked. After that adventure they purchased a 172 acre farm in Springville township as Dennis always wanted a farm. After that endeavor Dennis and Peggy moved to Albuquerque where, eventually they owned and ran Park Ponderosa Steakhouse & Saloon, while still with Johnson Controls. They came back to Wisconsin after about 10 years out west. Eventually choosing life back in Adams County where they “Bar rescued” Tiny’s Bar & Restaurant turning it into Quincy’s Bar & Restaurant which they owned and operated for several years. He and Peggy proceeded to renovate the house with it and several other homes they have lived in. Subsequently they owned and operated Ranks Tavern until leasing it out.

Dennis was a charming, well spoken, charismatic soul who loved to bring a crowd to laughter. He loved to play his guitar and sing and entertain with his beloved wife. He was a member of Vern Hammond and The Loners Band playing guitar and singing and performed all over Adams County back in the 70’s. He loved fishing and boating on Castle Rock Lake, where he also was a guide. His other interests included hunting, sharpening his knife collection, watching and interacting with wildlife as well as watching WWE. He was an NRA Lifelong member. He was an avid motorcycling enthusiast and passed that love to his grandson. He tried his hand at magician-ship and practiced hypnotism. He was a published author and profound poet. He wrote for outdoorsman and motorcycling magazines. He even taught electronics classes for MSTC. Dennis loved the theater and was a member of The Sand County Players.

Dennis and Peggy enjoyed traveling all over the United States and Mexico. He had healing hugs and often remarked “take as much as you need.”

Survived by his wife Peggy: children, Kevin A. Falk (Robin Elkington) Valerie L. Falk, Phyllis K. Licthy (David Burris) and Cora E. Dellinger (Jamie S. Dellinger): sister Michelle Moore: many grandchildren, great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents, brother Phillip L. Falk, daughter Denise M. Gabiga, Daughter in law Cheryl A. Falk

Visitation will be Friday April 5th at 11a.m.with funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. at Roseberry’s Funeral Home. A Luncheon will be served after the services.

Source: WRJC.com







