Fake Trump electors settle lawsuit
A settlement in a lawsuit stemming from Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election. Ten fake electors for former President Donald Trump have settled a civil suit. They’ve admitted that filing false paperwork claiming Trump won Wisconsin was part of an effort to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory here. Attorneys who pursued the case announced Wednesday that the […] Source: WRN.com
GBB FULL GAME: Royall at Wonewoc-Center
by WRJC WebMaster on December 7, 2023 at 8:14 PM
BB FULL GAME: Seneca at Royall
by WRJC WebMaster on December 7, 2023 at 7:55 PM
Public Health Sauk County Urges Community Members to Safely Store Alcohol, Guns, and...
by WRJC WebMaster on December 7, 2023 at 6:33 PM
Kaul expects DAs to abide by Dane Co judge’s abortion ruling
by Bob Hague on December 7, 2023 at 6:14 PM
Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski says he’ll appeal a Dane County judge’s ruling, that a state law from 1849 doesn’t prohibit abortions. In the meantime, Attorney General Josh Kaul says the decision stands. […]
Tomah Health Foundation Helps Hungry Families
by WRJC WebMaster on December 7, 2023 at 4:50 PM
Fee, Charles William Sr. Age 64 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on December 7, 2023 at 3:28 PM
Olkowski, Rosemary Bergeon Age 96 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on December 7, 2023 at 3:26 PM
LeMahieu: deal between Vos and UW System may be near
by Bob Hague on December 6, 2023 at 11:32 PM
A deadlock between state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and the Universities of Wisconsin may be close to a resolution. That from state Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg). “Speaker Vos has been working hard with the Chancellor and […]
