Fact-checking Trump on the Stormy Daniels case: The statute of limitations and the FEC's role

As Donald Trump looks ahead to possible charges related to adult entertainment star Stormy Daniels, he has preemptively been making the case for why he is innocent. We took a closer look at two of these defenses.
Source: Politifacts.com



WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.

Click or Tap to Go to McStreamy News, Info and Entertainment