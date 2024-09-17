Fact-checking Kamala Harris’ interview with the National Association of Black Journalists
Vice President Kamala Harris discussed the economy, health care and abortion in an interview with the National Association of Black Journalists. We fact-checked it.
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Juneau County Area Top 10 Prep Football Power Rankings Week 4
by WRJC WebMaster on September 17, 2024 at 6:29 PM
-
Local Prep scores from over the weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on September 17, 2024 at 3:44 PM
-
Henze, Laura Myrtle Age 79 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on September 17, 2024 at 2:38 PM
-
Colonel James J. Olson Age 79 of Camp Douglas
by WRJC WebMaster on September 17, 2024 at 2:37 PM
-
Titletown Report for 9/17/2024
by Bill Scott on September 17, 2024 at 10:58 AM
The Packers now have five interceptions in the first two weeks of the season – Matt Lafleur showing patience with rookie kicker
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 17, 2024 at 10:55 AM
The Brewers knocked off the Phillies and the champaign will be on ice tonight – Badgers lose starting QB for the season
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on September 17, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Teens plead guilty in killing of Milwaukee pizza delivery driver (MILWAUKEE) Two teens accused of killing a pizza delivery driver in Milwaukee pleaded guilty Monday. Armier (ar-MEER) McArthur and Keyshaun McNealy were among three men charged with […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on September 17, 2024 at 8:00 AM
Campaigns return to Wisconsin this week (UNDATED) Vice President Kamala Harris is headed back to Wisconsin. The Harris-Walz campaign on Monday announced that the vice president will hold a rally Friday evening in Madison. An exact time and location […]
-
Rogers, Albert “Buddy” age 74 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on September 16, 2024 at 2:25 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.