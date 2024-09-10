Fact-checking Kamala Harris and Donald Trump’s first 2024 presidential debate
PolitiFact fact-checked the first 2024 presidential debate Sept. 10 in Philadelphia between Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump.
Source: Politifacts.com
Lake Delton Family Medical Center Health Fair
by WRJC WebMaster on September 10, 2024 at 6:12 PM
Juneau County Area Top 10 Prep Football Power Rankings
by WRJC WebMaster on September 10, 2024 at 4:51 PM
Klipstein, Dorothy J. Age 101 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on September 10, 2024 at 2:45 PM
Titletown Report for 9/10/2024
by Bill Scott on September 10, 2024 at 10:58 AM
The Packers appear to have dodged a bullet with the seriousness of QB Jordan Love’s knee injury.
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 10, 2024 at 10:56 AM
The Packers could get Jordan Love back sooner than later – Aaron Rodgers and the Jets open their season with a loss – UW to honor all-time NCAA rushing yardage record holder Ron Dayne this weekend
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on September 10, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Biden administration announces finalized mental health insurance coverage rules in Milwaukee (MILWAUKEE) Making mental health treatment more accessible and affordable. At a roundtable discussion in Milwaukee Monday, members of the Biden […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on September 10, 2024 at 8:00 AM
DNR asks hunters to test for CWD (UNDATED) Wisconsin deer hunters should consider testing their deer for Chronic Wasting Disease. Erin Larson is Deer Herd Health Specialist with the Wisconsin DNR. CWD testing remains a priority for the agency, with […]
Repka, Mary Teper Age 90 of Lyndon Station
by WRJC WebMaster on September 9, 2024 at 5:19 PM
Single Vehicle Crash Kills One Teen Seriously Injures Another Near Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on September 9, 2024 at 2:43 PM
