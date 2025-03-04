Fact-checking Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on insurance rates, education and gun laws
In his State of the State speech, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis talked about home insurance rates, gun laws and education policy. We fact-checked him.
Source: Politifacts.com
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on March 4, 2025 at 9:40 PM
The Bucks shoot for their 3rd straight win, facing the Hawks in Atlanta – The Badgers landed a point guard from New Zealand for 2025 class – The Packers have agreed to a 3-year deal with kicker Brandon McManus.
Mile Bluff Gateway Center Open House
by WRJC WebMaster on March 4, 2025 at 5:28 PM
Mile Bluff Medical Center is excited to announce an Open House to showcase its newly transformed Gateway Center, located in the former Shopko building in Mauston. The space has been completely renovated to house Mile Bluff’s Urgent […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on March 4, 2025 at 1:00 PM
City bus driver pleads not guilty in fatal crash (MILWAUKEE) A Milwaukee bus driver charged in a fatal crash pleads not guilty in court Monday. Montrell Pharm is accused of falling asleep on Christmas Night at the wheel of a Milwaukee County Transit […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on March 4, 2025 at 9:45 AM
Democratic leaders react to Schimel’s comments on “emotion” driven Supreme Court majority (UNDATED) Comments by Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brad Schimel aren’t sitting well with Democratic leaders in the Legislature. […]
LaPorte, Roselind Age 96 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on March 3, 2025 at 4:38 PM
The Mass of Christian Burial for Roselind LaPorte, age 96 of Mauston, Wisconsin, will be held on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mauston with Fr. John Potaczek celebrating. Visitation will be […]
King, Virginia B. Age 72 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on March 3, 2025 at 4:11 PM
Virginia B. King, age 72, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, February 27, 2025. A celebration of Virginia’s life will be held on Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Grand Marsh […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 3, 2025 at 8:32 AM
D.C. think tank calls some Wisconsin in-person early voting locations “unfair” (WASHINGTON DC) A MAGA aligned group says locations of some in-person early voting locations in Wisconsin are “unfair.” That assertion is made in […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on February 28, 2025 at 8:02 AM
Supreme Court candidates criticize each others outside funding (MADISON) State Supreme Court candidates say they’re unhappy about outside spending in their race. Both made their case to a recent Wisconsin Counties Association meeting in […]
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 2/25
by WRJC WebMaster on February 26, 2025 at 6:12 PM
WIAA Girls Basketball Regional Quarter-Final Games D2 Tomah 49 La Crosse Logan 40 Reedsburg 62 Portage 22 D3 Altoona 63 G-E-T 27 (Altoona will travel to Mauston Friday night) Black River Falls 61 Adams-Friendship 25 Denmark 84 Wautoma 18 D4 Necedah […]
