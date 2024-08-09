Fact-checking Donald Trump’s rally in Bozeman, Montana

In his first campaign appearance since Vice President Kamala Harris chose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her White House running mate, former President Donald Trump attacked Harris on immigration and the economy. We fact-checked.

Source: Politifacts.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.