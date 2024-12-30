Fact-checking claims about former President Jimmy Carter’s record
Former President Jimmy Carter has been the subject of falsehoods and exaggerations about his statements and actions related to absentee voting, war, his brother and the Iranian hostage crisis.
Source: Politifacts.com
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on December 30, 2024 at 9:39 PM
Week 17 of the NFL season closes tonight with Detroit at San Francisco – The Packers fell into the 7th spot in the NFC playoff picture with their loss to the Vikings – Jaire Alexander has been bothered by swelling in his knee and the […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 30, 2024 at 7:00 PM
Taco truck stolen and ransacked on Christmas Eve (MILWAUKEE) A Christmas burglary has ruined a Milwaukee food truck owner’s truck. A taco truck owned by Fransciso Ortiz was stolen and ransacked on Christmas Eve. Ortis, who runs Taqueira la […]
Titletown Report for 12/30/2024
by Bill Scott on December 30, 2024 at 12:08 PM
The Packers fell to 0-4 against the top two teams in the NFC North and 0-5 against top-tier teams in the NFC. The Vikings won their 9th straight, 27-25 over the Packers. Sam Darnold passed for a career high 377 yards in the Minnesota win.
Wisconsin AM News Summary 12-30-24
by bhague@wrn.com on December 30, 2024 at 8:35 AM
Milwaukee man accused in fatal Kentucky shooting (SPRINGFIELD KY) Investigators say a Milwaukee crime is connected to a homicide in Kentucky. Kentucky State Police allege 23-year-old Roosevelt Davis of Milwaukee forced his way into a home on Friday […]
Local Prep Scores from Friday 12/27
by WRJC WebMaster on December 28, 2024 at 5:30 PM
Vehicle vs Buggy Accident near Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on December 27, 2024 at 6:03 PM
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on December 27, 2024 at 8:15 AM
Clerk: nearly 200 ballots not processed in general election (MADISON) The City of Madison Clerk’s Office says almost 200 ballots from the November 5 general election were not properly processed. In a statement on Thursday, the Madison […]
Bilek, Barabara A. Age 70 formerly of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on December 26, 2024 at 5:04 PM
Sedevic, Richard John Age 67 of Arkdale
by WRJC WebMaster on December 24, 2024 at 5:00 PM
