Fact check: Yes, Foxconn deal was largest government incentive package offered to a foreign company
Democratic Party chair Ben Wikler says Rebecca Kleefisch played a key role in the Foxconn deal, “the largest attempted government handout to a foreign company in American history.”
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 26, 2021 at 3:04 PM
Rebecca Kleefisch says Republicans need to 'hire mercenaries' to win 2022 race for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 26, 2021 at 3:04 PM
Rebecca Kleefisch told Republicans they needed to "hire mercenaries" and engage in "ballot harvesting" to help her win next year's race for governor.
Boppart Headed Back to State For Mauston Cross Country With PR at Colby Sectionals
by WRJC WebMaster on October 26, 2021 at 2:37 PM
Conservation Groups Question Fall Crane Hunt Proposal
by WRJC WebMaster on October 26, 2021 at 2:35 PM
Sparta Stabbing Leaves Two in Critical Condition
by WRJC WebMaster on October 26, 2021 at 2:35 PM
Mauston Woman Facing Charges after being Pulled Over for Loud Exhaust
by WRJC WebMaster on October 26, 2021 at 2:34 PM
Belsky, Joseph “Joe”
by WRJC WebMaster on October 26, 2021 at 2:19 PM
Green Bay School Board approves $292.9 million 2021-22 budget
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 26, 2021 at 2:01 PM
The board of education approved the budget Monday night by a 5-0 vote.
Wisconsin Senate Republicans want further review of just-completed election audit
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 26, 2021 at 1:36 PM
Republicans in the state Senate announced Monday they were launching a review of a recently completed audit of the 2020 election.
