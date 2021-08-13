Fact check: Yes, about 324,000 Americans per year experience domestic violence during pregnancy
U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore says about 324,000 Americans per year experience domestic violence during pregnancy
Wisconsin grows modestly and more diverse while Milwaukee plummets to 1930s levels,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 13, 2021 at 5:42 PM
The state's population grew 3.6% since 2010 to 5.9 million — lagging the national growth of 7.4% and less than half the rate of neighbor Minnesota.
GOP lawmakers propose making workers who are fired, quit over vaccine mandates eligible...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 13, 2021 at 5:35 PM
The proposal comes as health systems across the state are implementing new requirements as hospitals brace for a new COVID-19 surge.
'This is ... about hate.' Holocaust comparisons show up at protests against hospitals'...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 13, 2021 at 4:35 PM
A state lawmaker defended the comparisons to Nazi Germany, as Jewish leaders said the messages make the "conversation about hate."
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 13, 2021 at 3:21 PM
What's it like to share a name with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers? Two Wisconsin fans...
by Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on August 13, 2021 at 2:42 PM
Aaron Rodgers will go down as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. What's it like sharing a name with the famous Green Bay Packer?
Who is still without power around Wisconsin following the storms?
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 13, 2021 at 6:12 AM
As of midnight Friday, We Energies lists about 26,000 customers affected, down from more than 60,000 on Thursday morning.
City of Mauston Meetings
by WRJC WebMaster on August 13, 2021 at 3:12 AM
Brown County's population grows by 20,000 and grows more diverse
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 13, 2021 at 12:04 AM
The 2020 Census underscores a sea change in diversity for Brown County
Official in charge of Wisconsin's election review attends conspiracy-fueled symposium...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 12, 2021 at 11:16 PM
Former Justice Michael Gableman took the trip to South Dakota as he ramps up his taxpayer-funded review of an election that the courts have upheld.
