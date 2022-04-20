Fact check: Would Evers' plan have added a dime per gallon to cost of gas?

State Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc, says “Everyone is feeling pain at the pump. It started well over a year ago. Diesel fuel in Sept 2020 was $2.09, six months later in March 2021 $2.99. If @GovEvers had passed his tax increases, these fuel prices would be at least a dime higher.”

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com







