Fact check: Wisconsin Democratic lawmaker overstates youth marijuana claim
“Youth usage of marijuana has actually gone down in states that have fully legalized.”
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Green Bay-area parents seek a donor for baby girl born with liver failure
by Appleton Post-Crescent on March 5, 2021 at 8:08 PM
An eligible live donor for Lydia would be a healthy adult between the ages of 18 and 40, about 80 pounds, with Type A or O blood.
-
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 5, 2021 at 7:58 PM
"Youth usage of marijuana has actually gone down in states that have fully legalized."
-
Fact check: Yes, marijuana can increase risk of schizophrenia and psychotic disorders
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 5, 2021 at 7:32 PM
"The National Academy of Medicine points to a significant correlation between marijuana and psychosis, schizophrenia, and other psychotic disorders, particularly in teenagers where the risk of developing schizophrenia increases three […]
-
Ron Johnson's quest to stall a $1.9 trillion COVID relief package: after marathon delay...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 5, 2021 at 7:15 PM
Sen. Ron Johnson has emerged as a key foe of the Democrats' $1.9 trillion COVID bill but there's little he can do to stop passage.
-
Leinenkugel's will give away a Summer Shandy ice shanty valued at $50,000
by Wausau Daily Herald on March 5, 2021 at 6:29 PM
The grand prize winner will receive the ice shanty, valued at $50,000, and a year's supply of Summer Shandy through a payment of $500.
-
Reserve Your Spot for March 11th Lake Delton MBMC Health Fair
by WRJC WebMaster on March 5, 2021 at 6:02 PM
-
2 Men Alright after Falling Thru Ice in Vernon County
by WRJC WebMaster on March 5, 2021 at 6:02 PM
-
Authorities: Gun Used In Wisconsin Dells Valentine’s Day Homicide Has Been Recovered
by WRJC WebMaster on March 5, 2021 at 6:01 PM
-
Resilience of a 'half-lunged badass': Cancer didn't stop UWSP runner Kalena Clauer, and...
by Stevens Point Journal on March 5, 2021 at 5:58 PM
Despite missing half her left lung and her thyroid gland, Kalena Clauer runs as fast as she can for the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
