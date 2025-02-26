Fact-check: Trump relies on falsehoods when pushing voting changes in speech to governors

President Donald Trump told governors they should require citizenship proof to vote, voter ID, paper ballots and one-day voting. Only U.S. citizens can vote in federal elections; a majority of states require voter ID; and the vast majority of U.S. voters already use paper ballots

Source: Politifacts.com







