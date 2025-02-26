Fact-check: Trump relies on falsehoods when pushing voting changes in speech to governors
President Donald Trump told governors they should require citizenship proof to vote, voter ID, paper ballots and one-day voting. Only U.S. citizens can vote in federal elections; a majority of states require voter ID; and the vast majority of U.S. voters already use paper ballots
Source: Politifacts.com
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 2/25
by WRJC WebMaster on February 26, 2025 at 6:12 PM
WIAA Girls Basketball Regional Quarter-Final Games D2 Tomah 49 La Crosse Logan 40 Reedsburg 62 Portage 22 D3 Altoona 63 G-E-T 27 (Altoona will travel to Mauston Friday night) Black River Falls 61 Adams-Friendship 25 Denmark 84 Wautoma 18 D4 Necedah […]
Half Court Bomb Helps Lift Hillsboro Girls by Royall in Regional Basketball Game
by WRJC WebMaster on February 26, 2025 at 6:10 PM
Carmen Erickson’s beyond half court heave at the buzzer went in giving the Hillsboro Lady Tigers all the momentum into halftime and they road that wave to a 45-36 victory over Royall in a WIAA D5 Regional quarterfinal game Tuesday night. […]
Ninneman, Susan L. Age 61 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on February 26, 2025 at 6:09 PM
Susan L. Ninneman, age 61, of Mauston, WI. passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 22, 2025. She was born on December 25, 1963, and was the youngest daughter of George and Mary (Sopa) Donovan. Susan graduated in 1982 from Lodi High, then went […]
Town of Adrian (Monroe County) Treasurer Arrested for Stealing Money From Township
by WRJC WebMaster on February 26, 2025 at 4:27 PM
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is announcing an arrest of a local town treasurer, after it was discovered she had been stealing money from the township. On Feb 25th, 2025 Town of Adrian Treasurer Kelly Schleusener (50) was […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on February 26, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Two dead after fatal shooting (FRANKLIN) Two people are dead following a fatal shooting in suburban Milwaukee. Police in Franklin were called Tuesday night on a report of a person on the ground inside a home. Officers found a 66-year-old woman and […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on February 26, 2025 at 12:00 PM
The Badgers bounced back with a blowout win over Washington – Marquette crushed Providence in Milwaukee – The Bucks struggled offensively and fell to Houston – The WIAA has reached an extension to continue holding state […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on February 26, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Evers: Trump “an amazing human being in a lot of ways,” but policies and tariffs remain a concern (MADISON) Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is fearful of what Trump administration policies might mean for Wisconsin. Evers commented to […]
Local Boys Basketball Scores from Monday 2/24
by WRJC WebMaster on February 25, 2025 at 7:12 PM
Royall 52 Hillsboro 29 New Lisbon 73 Brookwood 58 Necedah 64 Wonewoc-Center 53 Bangor 84 Cashton 59 Wisconsin Rapids 66 Tomah 53 Stevens Point Pacelli 71 Adams-Friendship 53
Defense Allows Royall to Claim 2nd Straight Outright SBC Boys Title
by WRJC WebMaster on February 25, 2025 at 7:11 PM
The Royall Panthers won their 2nd straight outright conference championship defeating Hillsboro 52-29 Monday night. Royall finishes their regular season undefeated at 24-0 overall and 14-0 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference. Royall used a […]
