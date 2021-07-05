Fact check: Trump misses mark on claim Wisconsin Republicans refuse to investigate 2020 election
Donald Trump says Republican leaders “are working hard to cover up election corruption in Wisconsin.”
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
A Wisconsin man is scanning ballots and suing a county clerk as he launches his own...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 5, 2021 at 5:32 PM
Republican lawmakers aren't the only ones examining Wisconsin's presidential election.
7 people displaced after house fire caused by fireworks; man blows off part of finger
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 5, 2021 at 4:41 PM
Fireworks caused damage to two properties and a man's hand.
5-year-old boy drowns at Annie's Campground
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 5, 2021 at 4:34 PM
The boy was rushed to ThedaCare Medical Center in Shawano where he was pronounced dead.
Vehicle Fleeing Traffic Stop Involved In Fatal Wreck In Township Of Delton
by WRJC WebMaster on July 5, 2021 at 3:49 PM
Fact check: Trump misses mark on claim Wisconsin Republicans refuse to investigate 2020...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 5, 2021 at 3:20 PM
Mentzel, Donald G. Age 87 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on July 5, 2021 at 2:44 PM
Photos: Festival Foods Fire over the Fox
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 5, 2021 at 2:27 PM
Festival Foods Fire over the Fox returns at Leicht Park and along the Main Street Bridge, Sunday, July 4.
Crum, Shirley J. Age 75 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on July 5, 2021 at 1:33 PM
Green Bay considers pesticide policy as concerns rise over pollutants in Fox, East rivers
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 5, 2021 at 11:01 AM
Are Brown County municipalities ready to regulate pesticides and other chemicals, including those used on private lawns? Some think so.
