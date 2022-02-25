Fact check: Senate Republicans mostly right on amount of ARPA, CARES money Evers has gotten out door
Wisconsin Senate Republicans say Gov. Tony Evers has “only gotten one-third of the money meant for COVID relief out the door. He is sitting on $930 million in ARPA funds left unspent. In fact, he still has CARES Act money from two years ago.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Sturgeon Bay police arrest 57-year-old man in connection with Butch's Bar fire that...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 25, 2022 at 8:06 PM
Butch's Bar, part of a historic Sturgeon Bay building built in 1904, burned down early Tuesday morning.
A man spent 113 days in jail because Wisconsin couldn't find him a public defender. A...
by Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on February 25, 2022 at 7:21 PM
Nhia Lee is just one of hundreds of inmates across Wisconsin who qualify for a public defender and have no hope of paying even a low cash bond.
Assembly lawmakers unanimously pass plan to replace Lincoln Hills teen lockup
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 25, 2022 at 5:21 PM
The legislation also requires the Irma facility to remain open as a prison for adult offenders.
Give Big Green Bay hits new heights with over $2.4 million raised from more than 4,000...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 25, 2022 at 4:37 PM
New Community Shelter, the only emergency shelter in Brown County open all year to provide refuge to homeless adults, was the top earner.
Town of Oneida pastor arrested on suspicion of 20 counts of child pornography possession
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 25, 2022 at 3:48 PM
Rick E. Haberland is the pastor of Oneida United Methodist Church and has served at several other Wisconsin churches.
'The poop is worth a lot': State's largest dairy farmers are cashing in by converting...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 25, 2022 at 3:46 PM
Critics say methane digesters don't solve the fundamental pollution problem. But proponents say it's a big step in an environmentally sound direction.
Northeast Wisconsin's diversity and population explored through series 'Home is Here'
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 25, 2022 at 2:47 PM
Our region's Hispanic, Black, Asian and Indigenous communities boomed in a decade.
Here's how an Appleton couple is making sure the world hears Latin American classical...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 25, 2022 at 12:01 PM
Horacio Contreras and Natali Herrera-Pacheco are making Latin American music more accessible through Strings of Latin America.
