Fact check: Sen. Darling says 'Evers wanted to raise your taxes by $1 billion'
“Wisconsin Governor (Tony) Evers wanted to raise your taxes by $1 billion in a pandemic. Republicans stopped him and delivered the largest tax CUT in state history.”
-
-
Arizona election review eyed by Wisconsin Republicans as a guide confirms Biden victory
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 24, 2021 at 3:57 PM
A draft report by The Cyber Ninjas shows former President Donald Trump lost by a wider margin than Maricopa County's official election results.
-
How a whole community helped Green Bay Botanical Garden put down roots 25 years ago and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 24, 2021 at 3:36 PM
About half of Green Bay Botanical Garden's 47 acres have been developed since it opened 25 years ago.
-
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 9/23
by WRJC WebMaster on September 24, 2021 at 3:33 PM
-
Golden Eagles Sweep Westfield to Remain Undefeated in SCC Volleyball
by WRJC WebMaster on September 24, 2021 at 3:30 PM
-
'One death every five days': Record year for domestic violence-related deaths in...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on September 24, 2021 at 3:27 PM
An annual report describes the rise in domestic violence last year as a "shadow pandemic."
-
Moser, Daniel V. Age 94 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on September 24, 2021 at 3:19 PM
-
Torstenson, Robert C. Age 84 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on September 24, 2021 at 3:17 PM
-
Bipartisan bill aims to protect youth victims of sex trafficking
by Bob Hague on September 24, 2021 at 3:12 PM
At the Capitol, bipartisan legislation to end the practice of charging youth under the age of 18 with prostitution had a public hearing on Thursday. State Senator Alberta Darling (R-Rivers Hills) said it’s a recognition of the fact that those […]
