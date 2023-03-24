Fact check: Protasiewicz ad targets Kelly on recusal

Protasiewicz ad says as a sitting Supreme Court justice, Daniel Kelly recused himself from a case, then “he pocketed $20,000 in contributions” from the plaintiff and family members and “unrecused himself so he could judge the case.”

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com







