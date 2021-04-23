Fact check: New schools leader says masks are number one way to mitigate COVID spread
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
New schools leader Underly says for mitigating COVID-19 spread, “masks (are) the number one way to do so.”
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Amtrak Hiawatha service is resuming its pre-pandemic schedule in May
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 23, 2021 at 4:48 PM
Amtrak Hiawatha service is resuming its pre-pandemic round trips between Milwaukee and Chicago May 23.
-
Foxconn could receive up to $37M from state over next two years under new deal
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 23, 2021 at 4:25 PM
The company will be eligible to receive up to $29.1 million this year in taxpayer-funded subsidies and up to $8.3 million the following year.
-
Two sisters with ovarian cancer joined the same clinical drug trial. One kept getting...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 23, 2021 at 4:10 PM
Two sisters took part in a phase 3 clinical trial of olaparib leading to approval of the drug by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
-
Fact check: New schools leader says masks are number one way to mitigate COVID spread
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 23, 2021 at 3:43 PM
New schools leader Underly says for mitigating COVID-19 spread, "masks (are) the number one way to do so."
-
New documentary on Packers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Kramer airing this...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 23, 2021 at 3:25 PM
Packers to distribute the film later this year, which may include sending the legendary guard on tour around the state.
-
Evers vetoes Republican bills to allocate federal pandemic relief money
by Bob Hague on April 23, 2021 at 2:53 PM
As expected, Governor Tony Evers on Thursday vetoed a package of Republican legislation that would have directed how the state would allocate $3.2 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money. The Democratic governor also announced some $420 million of […]
-
48 vehicles were involved in multiple crashes on I-41 in Washington County during a burst...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 23, 2021 at 1:37 PM
Multiple injuries were reported. The freeway was closed in both directions from Highway 60 to Highway 28, a roughly 18-mile stretch.
-
Green Bay house fire causes $30,000 in damage on Maple Avenue
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 23, 2021 at 12:08 PM
Fire crews responded around 2:20 a.m. Friday to a fire on the outside of a three-family home on Maple Avenue in Green Bay, according to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.
-
Brewers top pick to start Minor League career in the Fox Cities
by Bill Scott on April 23, 2021 at 11:04 AM
Milwaukee Brewers 2020 first-round draft pick Garrett Mitchell will begin his pro baseball career in the Fox Cities with the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Mitchell was the 20th overall pick by the Brewers out of UCLA. The […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.