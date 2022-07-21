Fact check: Michels on target with claim his firm was building pipeline when Biden ended it
GOP candidate for governor Tim Michels says “My company was building the Keystone Pipeline when (President Joe) Biden canceled it.”
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Trump called Wisconsin Assembly Speaker to continue pressure on false election claims
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2022 at 2:16 PM
Trump called Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos urging him to overturn the 2020 election results after a recent Supreme Court decision.
-
Democrats running for lieutenant governor shy away from compromise 20-week abortion ban...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2022 at 2:00 PM
Gov. Tony Evers has floated an abortion ban after 20 weeks of pregnancy as an alternative to the 1849 state law that bans almost all abortions.
-
Fact check: Michels says cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline by Biden 'killed...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2022 at 1:49 PM
Tim Michels, a Republican running for governor in Wisconsin, says cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline by Joe Biden "killed hundreds of jobs, sent gas prices way up."
-
One injured after shots fired during late-night disturbance on Green Bay's east side
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 21, 2022 at 12:37 PM
Police said that during this incident, "shots were fired" and one person was taken to a hospital afterwards for nonlife-threatening injuries.
-
Finding roots back to Laos: Hmong elders harvest vegetables to feed their community,...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 21, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Many Hmong Americans need help coping with trauma from the past and present. Community gardens give these older women peace.
-
Here's where and when you can vote early for the Aug. 9 primary in Green Bay and Brown...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 21, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Early in-person absentee voting beings July 26 in most Brown County municipalities.
-
Sen. Tammy Baldwin is leading a push for GOP votes on same-sex marriage bill. Here's how...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Wisconsin's Tammy Baldwin, the first openly gay member of the Senate, has taken the lead in gathering support for same-sex marriage legislation.
-
Republican legislators suspend election rule allowing clerks to fill in missing...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM
The move suspends 2016 guidance from the Wisconsin Elections Commission that clerks could fill in missing witness address information.
-
De Pere's new superintendent wants to rebuild after pandemic 'strained' community...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Chris Thompson started as De Pere superintendent July 1 and wants to focus on the future, including dealing with inflation and student learning loss.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.