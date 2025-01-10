Fact-check: Los Angeles fires fuel falsehoods, including by Trump, about water management
President-elect Donald Trump blamed California’s devastating wildfires on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s water policy, and social media users revived Trump’s past criticism of the state’s forest management. We took a closer look at the claims.
Source: Politifacts.com
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on January 10, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Woman convicted in 2014 Slender Man stabbing granted conditional release from psychiatric hospital (WAUKESHA) A 22-year-old woman convicted in the 2014 Slender Man stabbing in Waukesha has been granted conditional release from a psychiatric […]
Titletown Report for 1/10/2025
by Bill Scott on January 10, 2025 at 12:03 PM
The Packers continue preparing for Sunday’s wildcard matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on January 10, 2025 at 12:00 PM
Notre Dame is headed for College Football’s National Championship game – The Packers continue preparing for Sunday’s Wildcard Matchup at Philadelphia – The California wildfires have forced the wildcard matchup between the […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on January 10, 2025 at 9:34 AM
Thew in custody for Juneau County triple homicide (ELROY) The suspect in a Juneau County triple homicide has been found. According to the Juneau Couty Sheriff’s Office 47-year-old Virgil Thew was apprehended Thursday in Elroy, about 13 miles […]
Virgil Thew in Custody
by WRJC WebMaster on January 9, 2025 at 7:21 PM
Olson Middle School Earns Top Rankings
by WRJC WebMaster on January 9, 2025 at 5:20 PM
Mauston High School Earns Top Rankings
by WRJC WebMaster on January 9, 2025 at 5:18 PM
Major Road Work on North Union and Gateway in Mauston to Start Monday
by WRJC WebMaster on January 9, 2025 at 5:17 PM
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on January 9, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Senate approves Voter ID amendment (MADISON) As expected, the state Senate’s first floor session on Wednesday approved a measure that would protect Wisconsin’s Voter ID law through an amendment to the state Constitution. Senator […]
